Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,426,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,240.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,780.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,772.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,845.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $879.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.18). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

