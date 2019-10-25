AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.43, 48,395,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 26,643,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

