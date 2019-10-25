Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amc Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of AMCX traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,407. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

