American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of American Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 13,829,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,143,589. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

