American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stake Cut by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 118,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $96.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

