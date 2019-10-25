American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Shares of AXP opened at $116.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in American Express by 12.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 140.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

