American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Set at $126.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in American Express by 12.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 140.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

