American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,049. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $204.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.05.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 269.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 960,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 415,286 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,099,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

