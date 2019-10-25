Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Magna International reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Magna International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup set a $63.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,700. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Magna International by 34.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Magna International by 7.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.