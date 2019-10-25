Analysts Anticipate Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.46 Million

Brokerages expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to announce $29.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $118.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $118.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.28 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $142.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phreesia.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phreesia stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSE:PHR opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

