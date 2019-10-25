Analysts Expect AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) to Announce ($0.18) Earnings Per Share

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.35 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AquaBounty Technologies an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NYSE:AQB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

