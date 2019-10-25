Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.41.

In other news, President Robert John Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 305,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 168.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 860,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

ESTE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,238. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $253.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

