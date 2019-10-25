Analysts Offer Predictions for Amerisafe, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amerisafe in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMSF. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

AMSF opened at $63.47 on Thursday. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $91.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $190,413.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,803.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Amerisafe by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Amerisafe by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Amerisafe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amerisafe by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 254,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the period.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

