Analysts Set $20.00 Price Target for SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB Financial Group an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 629,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 270,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 116,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBFG stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.61. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869. The company has a market cap of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $19.16.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 19.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

