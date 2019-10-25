Analysts Set Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Target Price at $82.29

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CLH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 148,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,682. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $868.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $150,210.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,591 shares of company stock worth $1,998,563. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

