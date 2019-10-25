Analysts Set Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) PT at $70.25

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. 177,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $84,685.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter worth $126,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

