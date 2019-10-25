Analysts Set i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $26.20

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,841,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 297,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 100,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $548.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.