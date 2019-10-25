Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Autoliv (ALV)

Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2019 – Autoliv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Autoliv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Autoliv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

ALV stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Autoliv Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 59,922 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

