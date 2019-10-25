Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $69.07, with a volume of 16347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANIK. ValuEngine downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. First Analysis downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Jeffery S. Thompson sold 4,843 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $274,404.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $664,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,192 shares of company stock worth $800,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.28 and a quick ratio of 16.07. The firm has a market cap of $765.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

