ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter valued at $2,283,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

NLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,998,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,295,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

