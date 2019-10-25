AON (NYSE:AON) Issues Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.65. 1,387,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,272. AON has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $198.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,894,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

