Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Position Trimmed by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of AON by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $191.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $198.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.15.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

