Apache Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Apache in a report released on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

APA opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. Apache has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Apache by 152.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Apache by 4,074.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Apache during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 828.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

