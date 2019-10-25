Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,097.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.66. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $244.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.22.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

