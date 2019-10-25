Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 1,215,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 638,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Approach Resources by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Approach Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Approach Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Approach Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Approach Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

