Aragon Price Tops $0.73 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. Aragon has a market cap of $21.78 million and $33,584.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00008795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, AirSwap and HitBTC. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00222008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.01575511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034265 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00089784 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,800,256 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, GOPAX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

