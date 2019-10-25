Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 281 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Motco bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,634,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,686,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,253,851.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,506 shares of company stock worth $9,412,050 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

