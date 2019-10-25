Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,462 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

