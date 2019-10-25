Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 44,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

HD stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.