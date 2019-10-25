Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $42.21, approximately 2,377,021 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,804% from the average daily volume of 81,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 127,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 99,989 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 38.5% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.