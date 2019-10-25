Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AJG traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

