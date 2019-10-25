ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) were down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.49, approximately 6,213 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 34,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

About ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

