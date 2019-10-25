Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of ABG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,668. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $106.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.38.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $38,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $83,268.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,466 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

