Ascential (LON:ASCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $335.60

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 335.60 ($4.39), with a volume of 877686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.60 ($4.75).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 372.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

