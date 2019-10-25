Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $373.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.31 million and the highest is $379.96 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $355.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHT. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

NYSE AHT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 494,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,443.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,865,000. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 246,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 172,073 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 171,265 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,010,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

