Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.41

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.41 and traded as high as $109.00. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 1,850 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.41.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,635.26 ($6,056.79).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:AIE)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.