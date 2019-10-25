Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 million and a PE ratio of -14.50.

About Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc engages in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. The company explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 15 mineral claims covering an area of 1,584 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

