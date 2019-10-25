ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Raised to GBX 3,200 at UBS Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital began coverage on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,386.88 ($44.26).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,600 ($47.04) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,675.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,953.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 49.66.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

