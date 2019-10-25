Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $122,000 Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 892,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 255,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.18. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPNE. ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

