AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.67) price objective (up previously from GBX 7,000 ($91.47)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,253.44 ($94.78).

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,383 ($96.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,059.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,548.67. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.13.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

