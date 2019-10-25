At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOME. KeyCorp set a $14.00 price objective on At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on At Home Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $556,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,492,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,008. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 87.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 691,186 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth $4,129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 2,273.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 536,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 514,324 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 837.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 409,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in At Home Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 369,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 1,455,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. At Home Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $342.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

