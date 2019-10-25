Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million.

ACBI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

