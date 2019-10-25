Atonomi (ATMI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Atonomi has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Atonomi has a total market cap of $123,996.00 and $10.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00038232 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.43 or 0.05684148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00043703 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

