Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s share price rose 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.00, approximately 708,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 298,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

AVDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laidlaw upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $149.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.04% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 124,421 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.