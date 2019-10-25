AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) vs. CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Financial Comparison

AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A CytRx N/A -33.74% -27.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AVITA MED LTD/S and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

AVITA MED LTD/S presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.87%. CytRx has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,686.35%. Given CytRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CytRx is more favorable than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Volatility & Risk

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and CytRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 112.01 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -19.15 CytRx $250,000.00 37.66 -$12.71 million ($0.29) -0.97

CytRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CytRx beats AVITA MED LTD/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

