Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $39.17. 2,879,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. Avnet has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

Avnet declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Longbow Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other news, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,519.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

