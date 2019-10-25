Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF stock opened at $321.81 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $243.01 and a 12 month high of $327.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

