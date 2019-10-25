Ballast Inc. Sells 181 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballast Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $399.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

