Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 133.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,154,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 1,229,829 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 178,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 148,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBVA. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

