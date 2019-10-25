Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.02

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 2744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

BSAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,407,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,244,000 after buying an additional 1,170,746 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,630,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 920,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,267,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,845,000 after buying an additional 220,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,149,000 after buying an additional 433,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 30.2% during the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,235,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 286,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

